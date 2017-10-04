Storm book grand final spot in Moresby South comp

By JACK AMI

MORESBY South Rugby League reigning premiers Warako Storm have secured the first grand final spot after edging Koki Eels 1-0 in the preliminary final at the Taurama Barracks Oval last Sunday.

The Storm have the backing of local MP Justin Tatchenko, who is the team’s major sponsor.

Before their match, Moresby South league officials Brown Murema and Bugsy Bagelo Solien met with the sides and advised them to remove ineligible players as per the competition rules.

The other preliminary final between Vada Vada United and Talai Spartans was postponed to Sunday.

In the reserve grade, Sub City Raiders beat Muni Knights 10-4 to book the first grand final spot.

The other match between L&A Bulldogs and Gabutu Dragons ended in a 2-2 stalemate and will be played this weekend.

In the women’s division, Dragons thrashed Spartans 20-0 to earn the first final spot.

Sub City Raiders and Kone Sharks will also have a rematch this weekend after a 4-4 draw in their game last Sunday.

The men’s game was an intense match at either end of the field with a lot of opportunities gone begging.

The game was only 40 minutes long owing to the limited time available.

With only five minutes remaining, Storm hooker Paul Yol potted the winning field goal from 15 metres out.

Storm coach Jimmy Hama said his side had a task and that was to win and defend their crown.

Hama credited his players for defending the line against the Eels who had a lot of opportunities to score.

Storm sponsor Dickson Warako commended the players for their effort defending the title this season. “This is our fifth consecutive grand final appearance since 2013. We won the major honours in 2014 and 2016,” Warako said.

“I’m confident the boys will go back-to-back this year.

“All the team needs to do is to focus and have confidence during the grand final.”

Like this: Like Loading...