Storm Breakers reel in Chauka Kamalah title

THE Storm Breakers fishing team from Pak Island, just off Los Negros, were crowned the 2017 Manus Chauka Kamalah Game Fishing tournament champions over the weekend.

Storm Breakers netted 156 kilogrammes of fish over two days, ahead of nearest rivals Sea Pirates from Riurui village, who came in second. The Breakers took home K5000 and the champions shield, with Sea Pirates picking up K3000.

Third place-getters Coastal Fuel, a team from Rei village, Lou Island, were a late inclusion sponsored by CS1 Media based in Port Moresby.

They won K2000 in prizemoney.

According to Chauka Kamalah Game Fishing chairman and major sponsor Simon Ronnie, this year’s event attracted anglers from all over Manus and the interest to start new gamefishing clubs in this maritime province would grow the sport.

The tournament, only in its only second year, has now got government support through a K100,000 donation from Manus Governor Charlie Benjaim to improve waterfront facilities at Naringel village. Speaking at the award presentation, prominent Manus citizen Wep Kanawi thanked the organisers for the competition’s catch-and-release policy for fish under 30cm.

“This will ensure the fish stocks are there for the future generation, while generating tourism revenue for Manus,” Kanawi said.

