Storm eye fourth South title

BADILI-based sides Warako Storm and Talai Spartans face off in the Moresby South Rugby League final at the PNG Football Stadium on Sunday.

League chairman Brown Murema said he was looking forward to a positive end to their season and wanted the teams and their fans to enjoy the day.

He said security at the venue would be provided by the venue’s management with personnel from the Badili Police Station also on hand.

“We want to ensure that this finals ends on a high note in the true spirit of sportsmanship and with the better team winning,” Murema said. He said major sponsor and Moresby South MP Justin Tkachenko would officially kick off the A grade grand final and present the awards.

The Storm are the defending premiers and have impressed all season but face a United outfit that has the talent to spring the upset.

Both sides comprise talents from the Badili area of the electorate and a large crowd from the 2-Mile hill to Koki is expected at Bava Park.

Storm coach Jimmy Hama said his side had been the champions over the last three seasons and Sunday would be another chance for them to add to their trophy cabinet.

