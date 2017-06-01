Strategy to better ICT through partnerships

A GOVERNMENT initiative through the newly established PNG Data Co Ltd will support information communication technology infrastructure nationwide, says Department of Communication and Information Secretary Paulias Korni.

Speaking at an e-agriculture strategy workshop facilitated by the Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL), he said the department was partnering PNG Data Co to operate and maintain an Integrated Government Information System.

Korni said the department was also partnering with the department of agriculture and livestock

to implement an e-agriculture strategy.

“Such a coordinated approach is significant for us in order to achieve economies of scale and efficiency, and more importantly, to ensure that the security of our systems and network is secured, and that policies, procedures, measures and legal framework are necessary to govern

and safeguard our systems”, Korni says.

He said Nicta and the department, with support of ITU, were progressing a national cyber security strategy for the country, and the drafting team would soon be engaged with key stakeholders for consultation.

“The department of agriculture and livestock, as the lead agency in ICT policy advisory, is pleased to be part of this process in developing the e-agriculture strategy.”

“The challenge for us is in implementing this strategy .”

