Street markets banned, says Tkatchenko

By MALUM NALU

STREET markets in the Moresby South electorate will no longer be allowed, local MP Justin Tkatchenko says.

He said yesterday during the launching of the Solwara Mothers’ Association at Koki that proper markets had been set up throughout the district, and there was no need for anyone to be selling on the streets.

Tkatchenko also committed K10,000 to launch the association.

“For the next three months, the police are going to carry out Operation Klinim Moresby South: cleaning up Koki, cleaning up Sabama, Badili, Gorobe and Kone to get people off the streets and put them into the appropriate areas that we have put for you,” Tkatchenko said.

“There’s no excuse for people to sell any products on the streets because we now have some of the best facilities in Port Moresby available for you to sell your products.”

He told the women and the local community that they should use these markets to make money rather than having a handout mentality.

“I want a sustainable life and future for you,” he said.

“You can make money by working hard and you feel gratified that the money you earned is something that you worked hard for.

“That’s the key.

“When you go down to sell your fish, your vegetables, betel nuts, lime or whatever, the money you earn is what you worked hard for. It’s not what you get for begging.

“We don’t want that.

“We have to change our attitude.

“We have to work hard to move this country forward. The free handout mentality has to stop.”

Solwara Mothers’ Association chairlady Maria Pundari had asked Tkatchenko to help them with markets to sell their products, fix streetlights, seal roads, get their clinic back in operation, and help to fix rundown police houses.

Tkatchenko said he would get the National Capital District Commission to fix streetlights and urged the community to use the health centre at Kaugere which had a fulltime doctor there.

