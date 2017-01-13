Street vendor sells soft drinks for a living

By BENORAH HESEHING

REX Tom from Kagua in Southern Highlands who sell soft drinks at the Waigani traffic light provides an easy service to the motorists.

He said the sale of drinks was the only way for him to earn an income and take care of his family.

“It is better to earn my own money instead of getting involved in criminal activities,” Tom said.

“I have never been to school and therefore I cannot get a proper job.

“I came to Port Moresby because a relative paid for my ticket to come and watch over his possessions.

“I understand that the police do not allow street vending but I have to do it because I have no other means of making money to support my family.

“If I quit selling, I will not be able to support my family.”

He said at first he was the only one selling soft drinks along the traffic light and his earnings were great. But he is earning less these days because of more competitors.

His wife Delma says, they earn enough each day to cater for their essential needs.

“Sometimes we return home empty-handed when our goods are destroyed by the police” she said.

The couple support each other in street marketing and wishes to extend their small business in the near future.

Tom did get a security job with a local company but quit because he felt that the job did not suit him.

