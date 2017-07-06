Street vendors can become important, a vendor says

A PORT MORESBY street vendor says street vendors can become an important part of the national workforce if they are organised and used well by the Government.

Benson Kaupa, 38, from Chimbu, believes that street vendors and other unemployed people who take part in informal businesses such asbetelnut selling are a hardy lotas shown by their determination to find ways to earn an income.

Kaupa says that street vendors are hard workers as they are relentless and are often up at dawn and the last to go home.

“Street venders and individuals involved in the informal sector are very industrious and the Government should look at ways in utiliding this very important resource.

“We have the drive and the determination to make ends meet to look after our families. Most street vendors may be semi-educated but we can still be resourceful.

“I believe that most street venders do what they do because of lack of employment opportunities,”Kaupa said.

Kaupa said the Government shouldlook at ways in addressing unemployment and in creating employment opportunities for vendors like himself.

