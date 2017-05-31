Striker to miss qualifier

By ISAAC LIRI

PAPUA New Guinea Kapuls striker Nigel Dabinyaba will not play in the first home-and-away Oceania Football Confederation qualifiers against the Solomon Islands on June 9, coach Fleming Serristlev says.

The Malaysian Premier League striker, who arrived in the country last week and is in training camp with the Kapuls, had been yellow-carded twice in previous qualifiers, resulting in a one-game suspension.

“He got one in the OFC Nations Cup last year and one against Tahiti early this year but he will be available to play for us in the second fixture here in Port Moresby on June 13,” Serristlev said.

Serristlev said there were good substitutions available in place for the Penang FC striker in the likes of Patrick Aisa.

Aisa played well in the second match against Tahiti and scored the crucial goal that saw the Kapuls create national history, beating the French Polynesians for the first time.

“We have Richard Alois and David Browne and some others in camp who can also step in,” Serristlev said.

Lae City Dwellers striker Obert Bika could be another suitable option for Dabinyaba’s place in the Kapuls.

Serristlev spoke highly of Bika as a talented player with speed on the right side.

“Bika has doing well in camp so there is a possibility for him to get some good game-time against the Solomon Islands,’ Serristlev said.

Kapuls skipper Michael Foster shared similar sentiments on the one-game suspension of his team-mate.

“Though we have options available, we will miss Nigel’s influence on the field because he is one of our best players,” Foster said.

