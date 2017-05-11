Striker stays loyal

By ISAAC LIRI

LAE City’s talismanic captain, Raymond Gunemba, is prepared to play injured as the National Soccer League champions look for their first win of the 2017 season against Buang FC this weekend.

The Papua New Guinea striker injured his right knee at training in the leadup to last week’s season opener against Madang, but managed to run onto Laiwaden Oval and score a goal, underlying his importance to the team.

Despite playing at home — the PNGFA Academy Oval in Lae — this weekend, City coach Peter Gunemba has opted to keep his best player on the field.

Coach Gunemba said son Raymond was keen on leading the side but they would keep their options open as the week progressed.

“Raymond is a brave player. Even though he injured the knee in training, he wanted to play last week against Madang FC so we gave him some painkillers and he got out there and scored that crucial goal for us,” Gunemba said.

The Dwellers mentor said the striker started training yesterday after getting treatment earlier in the week and would train today and tomorrow before their game.

“Raymond was cleared of serious damage by the doctor. He had x-rays on the knee and he’s getting better. Hopefully he can join full training tomorrow.

“I wanted him to rest but Raymond is a determined person and he wouldn’t have it any other way. When it comes to stopping him from playing, he doesn’t like it.

“I told him that he is in the national team (Kapuls) and he has to rest to be in good shape for their second home-and-away fixtures against the team from the Solomon Islands but he wants to play this weekend, he has so much respect for the club and he doesn’t want to let his teammates down.”

NSL round 2 fixtures: 1030 PNG Besta United v Southern Strikers, 1230 Lae City Dwellers vs Buang, 1500 Madang v PS United.

