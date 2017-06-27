String band competition held to bring unity

A STRING band competition with a difference was held on Saturday in Buin town, South Bougainville, bringing together village-based youths to interact and unite through music.

The brainchild of South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu, the competition was aimed at promoting peace and unity among the people and communities in south Bougainville. Centred on the theme “Strings of Unity” the show echoed strong messages about Bougainville’s push for self-determination and the experiences in rebuilding life after the crisis, besides unveiling great musical talents.

Masiu was the major sponsor of cash prizes for the first three placegetters while the rest of the 16 competing bands received consolation prizes.

Due to fading light, the presentation of prizes was postponed to Sunday afternoon.

Masiu witnessed the performances and was impressed with the musical talent displayed by the youths.

Masiu also commended the crowd for ensuring peace and calm which contributed to a successful competition.

