Strive to improve your skills when at work: Manager

SECURING a job is one thing but to be effective and efficient in that job is another matter, Datec training and education general manager Ravi Chandran says.

“If you are going into the workforce or you are in the workforce, you should strive to improve your skills. And you will not learn these skills through formal schools and colleges,” he said.

“Skills like effective communication, presentation, time management and team building are some of the things that you will need to deliver quality work on time.” He made the comments following the presentation of job skills training certificates to 48 people from organisations in the National Capital District.

Chandran said 30 out of the 48 were employees of the National Maritime Safety Authority.

Others came from Namabawan Supa, National Training Council plus some private students.

He said Datec would keep close contact with the human resource managers to make sure that those who were trained there put their skills to good use.

“The human resource managers would inform us that those trained can now complete an hour’s task in 15 to 30 minutes,” Chandran said.

Gerad Kainank, an accountant with Nambawan Supa, thanked his employer for investing in human resources.

