Student appears in Cairns court for robbing women

A PAPUA New Guinean student studying a short course in hospitality and tourism, appeared in an Australian district court for allegedly robbing a woman in Cairns, Cairns Magistrates Court acting Deputy Registrar Lisa Carlsen says.

Samuel Tia, 24, appeared before the Cairns District Court, North Queensland, last week charged with one count of robbery with personal violence.

His case has been adjourned to Feb 2 next year and he is remanded in custody. Although Carlsen said that there were no details of his province and occupation in the court’s registry, Cairns Post reported that Tia was a technical and further education student at a college in Cairns.

Tia was doing a six months course when he allegedly attacked a 23-year-old female victim at Mt Sheridan.

Tia was allegedly under the influence of liquor when he grabbed the victim from behind when she was taking her morning walk at 5.20am.

The suspect covered her mouth and tried to push her to the ground but instead took her mobile phone and escaped.

Other morning walkers saw the incident and alerted the police who ran down the suspect and apprehended him.’

