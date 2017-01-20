Student attends institute in Victoria

By ABIGAIL PHOEBE

A 41-year-old man from East New Britain is pursuing his studies in Victoria, Australia, this year despite his hearing disability.

Chris Otto from Kabaleo village in Kokopo district, is the only PNG student attending Boxhill Institute of Tafe, to get his Diploma in Business. Boxhill is Victoria’s biggest Tafe institute.

Otto was awarded a scholarship in 2014 but was not able to enrol in any other institution in Australia because of his disability.

“Most institutions that I have applied to could not provide relevant and special disability support to facilitate my learning. I am thankful Boxhill Institute of Tafe has support programmes for students with disabilities and gladly accepted my application,” he said.

Otto already had a Diploma in Accounting from Kokopo Business College in ENB.

“Like other people, those living with disabilities also have rights in all aspects of life such as education, employment, health, and other basic services. I did not give up on my education because I know my rights,” he said.

“Unfortunately, many people living with disabilities in PNG don’t understand their rights and simply accept their place in the society.

“Who will educate them of their rights? Who will empower them to be productive individuals?”

Otto said the 2015 UN Convention on Human rights signed in New York which PNG was a party to, clearly defined rights of those living with disabilities.

“I will do my best and return to help people like myself to pursue their dreams as well,” he said.

