Student contests Daulo seat

By ZACHERY PER

WITH six months left to achieve a second university degree, Anton Sumuk Simbai has opted to answer a call from his people in the Daulo electorate to contest in the national elections. He said he did not have the heart to do otherwise but quit a research for his thesis when his people approached him to contest the open seat with the receipt of the nomination fee they had paid.

Of the 49 candidates for the Daulo open in Eastern Highlands, Simbai is the youngest at 30 and is said to be the first Papua New Guinean to quit a Catholic seminary to contest an election.

With only six months remaining for Simbai to complete a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Religious Studies at Divine Word University, he withdrew from studies at the Good Shepherds Catholic Seminary in Banz, Jiwaka.

He said he realised people’s needs after they made numerous requests for him to contest.

Simbai, contesting under the Star National Alliance Party, completed his first bachelor’s degree in theology at the Bomana Catholic Theological Institute in 2015. He was heavily involved in pastoral duties with the Catholic Church in the Daulo district while doing a research on people’s basic needs.

He said while researching for his thesis at the Melanesian Institute in Goroka, Eastern Highlands, his people in Daulo paid his nomination fees to contest the seat in this year’s election.

“I was doing my thesis for my second degree on a research topic Prison Ministry at the research department at the Melanesian Institute when my people called me to run for the election,” Simbai said.

“I was to graduate with my second degree in philosophy and religious studies on Nov 2 this year but when my people in need of a sound political leader identified me and nominated me to contest the Daulo seat, I decided to put my hands up for them after realising the need.

“Election comes once every five years, chances to study is always available.

“I have sacrificed my studies for the common good of the people of Daulo.”

Like this: Like Loading...