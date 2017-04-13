Student dies in hit-and-run, driver still at large

A 12-year-old student from Goilala was killed and two others injured after a vehicle ran into them on Saturday.

Officer in-charge of Traffic Inspector Philip Koliadi said the incident happen outside St Joseph’s Catholic Church at East Boroko. Koliadi said it was alleged that the vehicle was trying to overtake another vehicle, accidently driving onto the footpath and running into the girl and two men outside the church gate.

“After hitting the girl, the driver just drove off without stopping but he was followed by a taxi driver and the matter was reported to Boroko police station,” he said.

“We will be checking with Motor Vehicles Insurance Limited of the ownership to have him (or her) arrested.”

