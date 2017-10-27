Student group hosts crusade

The University of Papua New Guinea Life in the Spirit Ministries Student Fellowship hosted a three-night crusade last the weekend at the Waigani campus.

The theme of the crusade was “Born for a Purpose”, and the guest speaker was Pastor David Dii.

“God never made a mistake when he made you. You’re not here on this Earth by chance. You have been fearfully and wonderfully made and you’re here for a purpose,” Dii said on the opening night.

He said every individual on the planet had a purpose and call to fulfil, and a destination to reach.

“There is no other reason you should be living on the planet. The only reason why you exist is because of your purpose,” he said.

Dii explained to the students how mankind lost God’s purpose and became a slave of the devil.

“God made the Earth and gave it to men to rule. There is no word in the Bible, where God told the devil to rule the Earth,” Dii said.

“Today, we lie, steal, bribe, murder, gossip and think all sorts of evil thoughts simply because we have allowed the devil to rule us.

“God gave us this Earth which is our given territory and commanded us to have dominion over it and subdue it. How long will we allow the devil, who is a foreigner, rule in our own territory?”

Like this: Like Loading...