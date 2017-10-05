Student groups help tackle social problems

Christian student groups in Lae are helping to tackle social issues including school violence, marijuana and homebrew.

Tertiary Students’ Christian Fellowship (TSCF) and Students’ Unity Fellowship (SUF) are tackling the issues head-on.

Student leaders from Bumayong Secondary, Busu Secondary, Bugandi Secondary, Lae Secondary scand Malahang Technical High schools see Christianity as a way to curb down on evil practices.

Both TSCF and SUF have produced positive outcomes since last year through mobilising students from different schools to have fellowships.

A combined church service at Cassowary Road United Church last weekend saw more than 300 students from different schools in the city vow to stop evil practices.

Restoration Revival Ministry Pastor Sesere Kebei was the guest speaker at the celebration, with the theme “The power of one – behold how good and how pleasant it is when brethren dwell together in unity”.

Kebei told the students that having such a spiritual union illustrated the unity and a new way forward for Lae students and schools.

“Students, teachers, school officials, parents, education authorities and police are getting together in a common understanding in oneness with God,” he said.

Bugandi Secondary principal Tony Gau said warring students from his school and Lae Secondary made peace two weeks ago.

“I am very pleased that students involved in spiritual union, as this will bring normalcy and cooperation among students and schools,” he said.

Gau called on school administrations and other stakeholders to work closely with TSCF and SUF to have lasting peace and unity among Lae schools.

