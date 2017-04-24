Student released from custody

A STUDENT was released from custody last week after his lawyer argued in court to have his case struck out for want of

Nathan Peawi, 19, from Kira village in Kagua-Erave, Southern Highlands, and a science student at the University of PNG, appeared from custody before magistrate Mekeo Gauli at Waigani Committal Court. Peawi was arrested and charged with one count of attempting to murder a Billy Poto at Erima in Port Moresby.

The defence counsel told the court that the defendant’s case had gone beyond three months.

“We make application to strike out the case based on his (Peawi’s) constitutional rights for a just and fair hearing within a reasonable time,” his lawyer said.

