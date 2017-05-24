Student seeks financial help to study in Philippines

A STUDENT is seeking assistance from government and corporate organisations to help meet his tuition fee to study in the Philippines.

Jack Ruku, 29, from Origenang in Burum-Kuat local level government area in Finschaffen, Morobe, is seeking assistance from individuals, organisations and government agencies to meet his K20,000 school fees for the Bachelor in Shipping & Customs course at the University of Southern Philippines.

The fees would cover his student visa, airfares, food, boarding, uniforms, school supplies, laptop, groceries, mobile phone and other placement fees.

The degree programme is for four years or eight semesters.

The first semester begins next month and the second in November.

Ruku hails from an isolated area in the rugged mountains of Finschaffen bordering Kabwum district, with no road access to the district headquarter.

He said because there was no road access to his village, they usually walked for days to get there.

Ruku’s people are subsistence farmers and have no reliable economic activities for income earning opportunities for them.

“I dreamt to be a marine lawyer if I am given the chance to pursue my studies in Philippines,” he said.

“I really want to pursue my education, but I am handicapped financially.”

Ruku said his family has managed to raise K6500 and he needed more support to meet his fee target to study in the Philippines.

“I need help to top up the money my parents had raised already to go to the Philippines to progress on my studies,” he said.

“But I am worried where that help would come from to help me meet the target.”

He has a Diploma in Ports, Shipping and Customs from the Missionary Training College and Academy in Lae.

