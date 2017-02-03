Student spaces a concern

By HELEN TARAWA

ENROLLMENT at Wardstrip Primary School in Port Moresby has increased to a total 48 classes this year but space remains a concern.

Head teacher Emily Ricky told The National that one of the Grade six classes would still be without a classroom.

“The start of the school year was good except for the hiccups with the Grade Three students and allocation of classes for Grade Six,” Ricky said.

“Due to the increase in the number of classes from 47 last year we have to put up an extra building to cater for the students.

“We still need another classroom, one of the Grade Six class would be affected and we have to rearrange for this.”

Ricky said the school was managing with the remainder of the TFF funds it received in the final quarter last year.

The school received about K100,000 just two weeks before the close of the school year.

She said much of that money was reserved for the start of classes this year while only a little was used for closing up activates.

“Yesterday, I had two secondary school inspectors visiting to ensure that schools are not charging any fees,” she said.

“Because TFF fees are coming in I am not going to charge anybody any sort of fees.

“We received the fees two weeks before the closing so most of the funds have been reserved to be used this year.”

Meanwhile, Ricky said the school was looking forward to the opening of four new classrooms built with support from Moresby North East MP Labi Amaiu.

She said the new classrooms would be used by Grade Eight students.

Ricky said funding would be released soon for contractors responsible to install power in the new classrooms.

