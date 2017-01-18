Student suspects in rape case remanded in prison

EAST Sepik provincial police commander Peter Philip has clarified that the two suspects from Wamayan village involved in sexual penetration of a 14-year-old female are still awaiting their case to be called in court.

He said the two suspects were remanded at the Boram prison in Wewak.

Philip said the suspects and the girl attended the same school. They followed her after school and sexually penetrated her.

The girl’s relatives retaliated by burning houses and properties at Kinieneng and Sofunduo villages.

Philip apologised to other villages which were wrongly named in recent media reports.

