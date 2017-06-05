Student thanks candidate for financial support

A student studying international economics and trade at Wuhan University in China says he appreciates the financial help from Tambul-Nebilyer open seat election candidate Gabriel Andandi.

Jeffery Kunjil said Andandi has helped him since he moved to Port Moresby to do his Grade 9 at Ianu High School.

“He paid my fees from Grade 9 to 12 at secondary level,” Kunjil said.

“Since then, I asked him for sponsorship to do my tertiary education and he assisted me again from 2014 to 2017 here in China, costing more than K30,000.”

Kunjil, who is doing his third year, with plans to continue onto Masters, said his parents were ordinary people from Puluwa village in Western Highlands and Andandi’s help was a great relief to them.

“It is costing me K12,000 per year which is equivalent to 22,000 yuan for tuition alone,” he said.

“I cannot express how much I feel for him and his financial support towards me.

“A man has financially substituted my parents’ responsibility and I pray that God can choose him to be the MP for Tambul-Nebilyer.”

Andandi has this year assisted more than 1500 students attending tertiary institutions in Papua New Guinea and overseas.

