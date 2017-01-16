Student, two men dies in accident

A GRADE Six student and two men died when a vehicle hit them at Lepora village in the Imbonggu district of Southern Highlands last Tuesday.

The fourth man was seriously injured and is admitted at the Mt Hagen provincial hospital intensive care unit in Western Highlands.

The vehicle which belonged to the Southern Highlands Works Department was returning from Mt Hagen when it hit the four around 6.30pm near the village. It crashed into a drain near the village injuring the driver and two of his accomplices.

The three killed were from Lepora and Yombi. The villagers blocked off the highway affecting businesses and travelers. But it was removed on Thursday after Imbonggu MP Francis Awesa called for peace. He gave K5000 and the District Development Authority gave K10,000 to the relatives for funeral expenses.

He thanked the villagers for rescuing the driver and two others trapped inside the vehicle.

Like this: Like Loading...