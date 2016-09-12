Student wins vehicle in Puma promotion

STUDENT David Goglkama has won a new vehicle in the Puma Energy “Fuel up and Win” promotion in the Southern region.

Goglkama comes from Chimbu and East Sepik, but lives in Port Morseby

He was shocked when he was told he had won a new Ford Ranger last Thursday.

Puma Energy Downstream general manager Hulala Tokome said the competition was for customers who bought fuel at Puma Energy’s six stations in Port Moresby and the one in Alotau.

Boroko police station commander Senior Inspector Titus Bayagau drew the lucky name at the Waigani Puma Service Station.

Puma Energy’s national retail manager Jimmy Son, said each service station in the Southern region was sent 60,000 promotion entry cards. More than 300,000 cards were received.

The promotion started in April. with the first draw was in June in the Highlands.

Two weeks ago, a winner was drawn for the Mamose region.

“It is probably the largest promotion done by any fuel retailer in PNG – four Ford Rangers over a period of time. It helps drive volume to our sites,” Son said.

