Students aim to promote human resource in Hela

THE recently formed Poroma Students and Graduates Association in Hela aims to promote human resource development in the sub-district, according to its president, Reuben Enoch.

The association was launched on Dec 31 last year after it was registered and certified by the Investment Promotion Authority in July.

Enoch said like-minded students from Poroma attending various tertiary institutions in the country started the concept in 2014 to address the lack of human resources in the sub-district.

He also said that local leaders, politicians and business people applauded the initiative and pledged their support.

“What we saw is that, out of the 20 students from Poroma who completed Grade 12, only one made it into a tertiary institution,” Enoch said.

Enoch said at some point there were no students entering the major universities.

He said the actual awareness started in Dec 2014, followed by other awareness gatherings in June and Dec 2015.

Enoch said the awareness outlined issues that affected students who did not make it to tertiary institutions.

“The association is a vehicle to drive development, especially to raise the human resources through promotion of education,” he said.

“It is a collective voice that all tiers of government and development partners can work with to develop human resource.

“We cannot continue to wait for politicians to give free handouts. This mentality is making people lazy.

“It is time for each family unit to invest into their sons and daughters education and help them become good citizens.

“This association is the voice of the people of Poroma to raise its human resources.

“As the president of the association, I welcome all stakeholders and development partners to work with us to build our district, province and country.”

Poroma has 23 council wards and a population of 25,000 people.

Like this: Like Loading...