Students’ association gets parental figures

WE, the members of the University of PNG Lufa Students’ Association, thank Mr and Mrs Ted Lulu for accepting our request to act as the association’s patron and matron.

This association has been without such parental figures for a while.

Thank you also for the financial assistance to help start us up and get us going.

We are looking forward to working under your guidance.

We are also calling on other like-minded elites to support us as we dream big and work in partnership to bring something to the community back home.

Lufa Students’ Association

UPNG

