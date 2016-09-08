Students to attend cultural event

By NICHOLAS SIREO

MORE than 70 primary school students from Gabmazung Primary School near Nadzab in Lae will be travelling to Goroka for a cultural event next week.

Director of Nadzab Theatre, Jobbie Ferea told The National that the trip was organised by the National Performing Arts Troupe through Nadzab Theatre and the students would participate on Sept 14 and 15.

“These group of students would be accompanied by two teachers from the school and members of the Nadzab Theatre to perform traditional dances, drama and debates,” he said.

Ferea said the students from Gabmazung have been actively involved with Nadzab Theatre through a school holiday programme to equip them with practical cultural knowledge.

“We used a training manual which was produced by the Raun Raun Theatre to educate and train them on cultural knowledge and to keep them busy during school holidays,” he said.

He said Nadzab Theatre has been actively involved with the students since 2012 and this year would be the fourth time for them to travel to Goroka for the performances.

