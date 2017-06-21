Students ‘can’t believe it’ as school receives new facilities

KAVOVO Primary School in the Mount Koiari region in Central, has a new double classroom, two refurbished classrooms and a new teacher’s residence built by the Kokoda Initiative in partnership with provincial education authorities.

Parents and teachers from Kagi, Naduri, Maraba, Daoi and Boridi celebrated the opening of the new facilities last week with Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis and Centre provincial administrator Gei Raga.

The new classrooms have been equipped with new desks and learning resources. New toilets, water tanks and hand washing facilities have also been provided to help keep students healthy.

Davis said Australia and PNG shared a special bond, particularly along the Kokoda Track, and that the Australian government was committed to supporting better education for students within the Kokoda Track region.

“This is a very important part of Papua New Guinea for Australia,” Davis said.

“This year is the 75th anniversary of the Kokoda Campaign, where Papua New Guineans and Australians fought together, worked together, lived together, and sadly, at times, died together.”

Davis paid tribute to Kavovo Primary School principal Michael Irai and his teachers, who have worked hard to raise standards at the school since arriving in 2015.

In the past, the school struggled to retain teachers, leaving many students behind in their studies. But its students are now learning again, and enrolments have jumped from around 30 students in 2015 to 126 this year.

“We expect that by a year or two, the school will really produce some very good students. The last students that we passed out from here, they’re in grade 11 now and we expect that they’ll get into good universities,” Irai said.

He said the new facilities helped students to concentrate on their studies and feel like they could achieve better results.

“The kids, for the first time, are sitting at desks in a nice classroom. They have never had that before. They can’t believe it.”

The Kokoda Initiative has built 17 new double classrooms in communities along the track since 2010. The Initiative also works with schools and education authorities to improve teaching standards.

Like this: Like Loading...