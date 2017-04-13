Students celebrate Easter early

By VICKY BAUNKE

STUDENTS at the Lae Christian School of Tomorrow had an early Easter celebration yesterday during which they were reminded about the significance of the resurrection of Christ.

The Lae Christian School of Tomorrow is among other schools throughout the country that will be commemorating Easter.

The programme began in the morning as students took part in a “March for Christ” walk carrying the PNG and Christian flags while singing a special song prepared for the celebrations followed by items by class items and a devotion.

Lae Christian School of Tomorrow principal Mek Glare emphasised that Easter marked a time when Christians commemorated Christ’s resurrection and it was important that students at their early stages of learning were thought to lead Christ-like lives as future leaders of the nation.

Glare said celebrating Easter was important to young students as it taught them to be disciplined and to live for others as good citizens that could transform the country.

Glare told the students that PNG needed God-fearing leaders and that the Bible was a guide that young students should obey.

