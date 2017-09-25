Students in China mark independence

MORE than 40 students from Pacific Islands countries studying in China joined Papua New Guinean students in celebrating the country’s 42nd independence anniversary recently.

According to Nanjing PNG students’ association president Yol Donigi their colleagues from Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu attended the event and celebrated with them in the Pacific spirit.

“The atmosphere was full of joy and happiness and students from other Pacific Island countries came with their countries’ flags, proudly raised them up with the PNG flag to celebrate the 42nd PNG independence anniversary,” Donigi said.

“Papua New Guinea students sang the national anthem and one of the post-graduate students, Lucas Phil, presented a short history of PNG from 1975 to 2017.”

