Students clean-up Goroka town

A GROUP of 24 first-year students from Eastern Highlands studying at the University of Papua New Guinea led a clean-up in Goroka town yesterday.

The clean-up was part of their assessment in the Fundamentals of Environmental Science course which was a compulsory for semester two.

Group leader Waida Samuel said their friends, families and some senior students also supported them.

“After the clean-up in the morning, we did an awareness about the National Strategy for Responsible and Sustainable Development,” Samuel said.

He said the awareness was also part of the assessment.

“Basically the awareness was about the development plan of the Government,” Samuel said.

He said its purpose was to educate the public on the new development pathway that the Government was taking.

Samuel said they have been doing this in their homes and communities since they went for tholiday and the final and a main event was held in town.

“It’s a big need to clean the town, we see rubbish lying everywhere and we feel that it’s our responsibility to clean the town.”

Samuel said they were satisfied because they have helped the community and at the same time got marks for their assessment.

The students acknowledged the director for Conservation John Ivano Ericho, Gahuku LLG, Eastern Highlands Health Authority and families and friends support.

