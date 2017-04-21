Students clean police station

Pacific Adventist University students residing around Waigani cleaned up the Waigani police station yesterday as part of their long term community service in the suburb.

This is one of the academic requirements for every PAU student under its world education policy.

Team leader and Bachelor of Accounting student Branden Kisa Jnr said the programme helped to train students to contribute actively and meaningfully to the well-being and development of the community and country.

Kisa said the service was for free and a total of 26 day students would be first to begin the clean-up as a platform for others to continue in the future.

“What we are doing is basically to educate young people to avoid things that are affecting the city and the nation.

“We chose Waigani police station because it is the face of all the stations across Port Moresby and one of the stations that looks after the huge suburb in the city.”

Kiga said their aim was also to do counselling for prisoners and educate officers on the things they learned in school.

“All students are from different fields of study and our theology students can do counselling for prisoners and business students can also educate officers on businesses, etc.”

He said they would be working together with the police for the whole year to help build a strong nation and address law and order in the city.

Police station commander Chief Inspector Jerry Yawa thanked the students for the initiative, saying it was an eye-opener for the public and other education institutions.

“It is the first of its kind and I know we have a long way to go to build the good relationship with students in making the place look smart,” Yawa said.

Like this: Like Loading...