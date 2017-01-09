Students to conduct election awareness

THE University of PNG Morobe Students Union will be conducting a week-long election awareness to educate the people about the election process.

Union vice-president Ezra Kunsy said they would educate the people about the election processes, voting system and importance of enrolment.

“(We will) educate the eligible voters on how to choose good leaders without being manipulated,” he said.

Kunsy said they only had this week to carry it out as the academic year for semester two starts on Jan 16. The students will conduct awareness only in highly populated villages and suburbs.

The awareness will be based on the theme “advocating for a better 2017 election to save democracy”.

Kunsy said the K100,000 funding for the awareness came from the Electoral Commission.

“From the K100,000, the union executives divided K10,000 each to the nine sub-associations of the union to conduct awareness in their districts,” he said.

“The remaining K10,000 was used for general expenses.”

A workshop was also held on Thursday by the Morobe Electoral Manager Simon Soheke to educate the students on what information they should convey during the awareness.

“One of the main purpose of awareness was good governance,” he said.

Soheke said while conducting the awareness, students would educate the people about good governance and what sort of leaders to elect.

