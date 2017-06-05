Students develop language app

By NICHOLAS SIREO

STUDENTS at the National Polytechnic Institute of PNG have designed a new software for Windows applications to translate English to Pidgin and vice-versa.

Under the guidance of their lecturer, Ferdinand Cenon, the software Talking Translator was designed by first-year electrical engineering students.

Cenon said it was a big achievement for them.

“We want to share this software with the world as we have been dreaming of such an invention for quite a while,” he said.

He said 100 students from two first-year classes worked together on it.

“The Talking Translator app can be used to translate languages.

“It is a simple software that can be used by tourists as it can translate English to Pidgin,” he said.

Cenon told The National that the software translates spoken English to Pidgin and Pidgin to English.

“It is in its initial stages at the moment and we will upgrade it as time goes by,” he said.

Student project leader Nanai Willie said the Talking Translator would be upgraded with new features progressively. He said the software was developed with the aim of creating a basic platform to translate different languages.

