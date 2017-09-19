Students dress up in traditional attire, proudly display culture

Tabubil International School in North Fly District, Western, turned into a stomping ground of traditional dancing and colourful displays as the children and parents celebrated Papua New Guinea’s 42nd Independence anniversary last Tuesday.

Students from preparatory to grade 8 dressed in traditional attire from the regions of Papua New Guinea to celebrate the anniversary.

Celebrations began with a prayer followed by the national anthem, flag raising and citing of the national pledge.

School principal James Masa, when welcoming parents and guardians who attended the event, thanked them for their time and effort in making sure their children participated in the traditional dances.

The theme for the day was ‘Our past, our present and the future’.

The celebrations ended with the students having lunch in their respective regional groups.

