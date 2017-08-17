Students encouraged to discover God’s purpose for them

Papua New Guinea has a lot of professionals but not enough good people, an official says.

Goroka Agri-Business College managing director Steven Rere said this at a fundraising dinner hosted by the Divine Word University (DWU) Tertiary Students Christian Fellowship (TSCF) on Saturday.

Speaking on the theme “Building a Godly Generation through a Corporate Effort”, Rere said that TSCF was a vehicle that must be used to build good young people before they become professionals in society.

“TSCF is an assembly of people with a heart for the nation because they have Christ in their hearts.”

He encouraged TSCF students, graduates and guests during the event not to depend heavily on the education system but to discover God’s purpose and release the creative power within them.

Madang administrator Daniel Aloi said TSCF had helped to build his faith when he was a student at the University of PNG.

He said that most of the other TSCF students he had fellowship with were now strategically influencing the Government and business world in PNG today.

He commended the DWU TSCF for coming out of their comfort zone and hosting an event that exposed them to the corporate world outside of the school.

Senior pastor of the Madang CLC church Sam Petali said fundraising events were not Biblical means of generating revenue for ministry or church work.

“In the Bible, we only see giving. The church is in the world and not of the world, but we have adopted a lot of the world’s ways,” Ps Petali said.

