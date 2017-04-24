Students encouraged to serve communities

AN AUSTRALIAN-BASED professor told Papua New Guinea University of Technology students that their success will be measured on their inputs in changing the lives of others and not in the amount of money or other material things they had.

He told them that there were so many other areas in life that did not involve academic status, rather it was about how they served in their community.

Professor Paul Dirks, of James Cook University in Townsville, spoke to 967 students during the university’s graduation on Friday.

Dirks, a professor in geology, told the graduating students that hardwork, dedication, patience and discipline had changed them.

“It is now upon you to enbrace change while going out in your communities to contribute meaningfully in terms of service to the people,” he said.

He told the studnets to be aware of the change taking place around them and try to adapt to that change.

“Change is taking place almost everywhere in life and you must give your best to adapt to any change that you will face in your life as only then will you be able to make positive impacts not only in your community but also in places where you work in.”

Dirks urged graduating students not to be afraid of any failure that they may encounter in life.

“When you fail, get up and move on as only when you are determined to do positive things, you will achieve.”

Meanwhile acting chancellor Jean Kekedo told students that the university was able to graduate its students on time despite the unrest and interruptions last year.

She reminded them that not all of them would find a job straight away and encouraged them not to be discouraged when encountered with such situations.

“Not all of you will find jobs quickly.

“You will face the world when leaving the school.

“Treasure your families and in whatever you do, it must always reflect the best in you,” Kekedo said.

Kekedo reminded the students not to forget about going back to their homes because she said that was where the roots of inspiration was.

“Always have time to go back to your homes and appreciate the uniqueness that oncc your pearents and granndparents had enjoyed.”

