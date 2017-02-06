Students encourged to join musical school

MANY love listening to music, but not all of them can play it.

If you are one of those who cannot play a musical instrument but dream to be a musician in the future, take a step to learn with the Eyrie School of Music to start living your dream.

They began opening doors to the publics four years ago, offering instrumental courses at K500 for 10 weeks and a certificate in music for K1400 a year (i.e., K700 per semester of 10 weeks).

“We enrol students at the age of eight up to adults including working class people,” Walters said.

The classes include:

Music theory: students will learn about written music theory – scales, key signatures, intervals, triads and meters;

ear training: Learning skills to improve sight reading, sight singing and dictation skills with the study of “moveable ‘Do’ solfege; and,

Music software: Learn how to produce instrumental, electronic arrangements using music production software and distribute music using standard format. At the start of the programme, all students are required to take the entering student placement test.

“We offer ensembles and bands for a variety of styles and in the following instruments: bass, clarinet, drums, guitar, keyboard, trumpet, saxophone, flute and voice,” Walters said.

He said the school provide instruments for students but they must also have their own instruments at home for practice purposes.

The school enrols more than 50 students in every intake. The 2017 enrolment starts in March.

They have some of very qualified teachers like Walters himself who has studied music overseas and other qualified music mentors from institutions like the University of Papua New Guinea to teach lessons on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

