Students form talk forum

East Sepik Students’ Union at University of PNG has launched a discussion forum for students to contribute to development and decision-making in the province, says chairman Stanley Warren.

He said the annual Tingting Toktok forum launched at UPNG last Friday was an initiativefor intellectual and professional dialogue.

Warren said students were expected to have knowledge, speak about and act on issues affecting the province.

“We will not only look at issues facing the provincial level,” he said.

“We will also take into issues facing our district and local level governments as well.

“This forum will provoke students to try and understand what is going on around them in their society, and not to just come and study for the sake of getting a degree or qualification.”

Like this: Like Loading...