Students get new K900,000 machine

Students graduating with printing and graphic arts who still need to get considerable training, can now do that on the new equipment installed at the Port Moresby Technical College.

Thanks to the Australian government, the college and Education Department for providing a large Heidelberg Printing and Graphic Pre-Press machine worth K900,000 to take training to a higher level.

Australian High Commissioner Bruce Davis said during the launching of the printer that it was symbolic of how PNG was broadly facing the challenges of securing economic and social progress.

“Progress is coming from having the right infrastructure, the right standard of education and graduates with the right skill levels,” he said.

“It also comes from good collaboration with like-minded institutions.”

Davis said he was pleased to hear that the printer would enable the college to deliver higher-level qualities, including Certificate 3 and advance diploma and the involvement of 12 women among 27 students studying to become qualified printers.

“It must be men and women who build PNG’s future,”Davis said.

