Students give to Kairuku villagers

A GROUP of students donated household items to the villagers of Iyomare in Kairuku, Central, last Saturday.

The members of the Port Moresby Eastern Highlands Adventist Students’ Association handed out buckets and bags filled with soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, clothes and bedding.

The group, which arrived at the village last Friday and stayed overnight, also shared the gospel with the villagers.

Association president Sitrus Parak said the trip was to show the villagers that God existed and he loved and cared for them.

The group chose Iyomare because the villagers were mostly subsistence farmers.

“We cannot give the people everything that they need, but we only hope to point them to the one who can really satisfy all their needs.”

Iyomare Seventh-Day Adventist church elder Henry Kake thanked the students for the visit and the donation.

The association is made up of Eastern Highlands students studying at the University of PNG and Pacific Adventist University.

