Students on internship training with Ramu NiCo

FOUR third-year female students from the University of Technology in Lae are on three months internship with the Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) at its Kurumbukari (KBK) mine site in Madang.

They are Flora Taka, Christine Hassor, Doel Andrews and Larisha Mirino.

They said that their internship started in early December last year and will finsih this month when they return to complete their studies.

But the trainees said they were really enjoying it there.

The four major in applied chemistry and are currently attached with the laboratory department at the KBK mine site.

While interning at the KBK processing laboratory, they are exposed to modern facilities and working environment at the mine.

It is an opportunity for the ladies to broaden their knowledge and experience the real-life working environment outside of their lecture rooms.

“We are actually learning a lot of things working with our Chinese supervisor, Li Dan and other senior Papua New Guinea employees in the lab and these are very new experiences,” Taka said.

The nickel/cobalt mine developer continues to provide internship opportunities to many nationals, especially students from major colleges and universities around the country since it commenced operation.

Each year, Ramu NiCo’s KBK mine and Basamuk refinery accept students to do internship.

Taka said she believes in hard work and strives to become a competitive person to take responsibility of her younger siblings.

MCC Ramu NiCo Limited operates and manages the Ramu Nickel project in Papua New Guinea.

The Ramu Nickel project is a laterite nickel cobalt project located in the Madang province.

The company is based in China.

The company operates as a subsidiary of MCC-JJJ Mining Development Company Ltd.

It is a world class mine project that integrates mining, beneficiation and refining is located in Madang province.

It has laterite open-pit mining with a135km slurry pipeline.

Like this: Like Loading...