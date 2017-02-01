Students on internship training with Ramu NiCo

FOUR third-year female students from the University of Technology say they are enjoying their internship training with Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) at its Kurumbukari (KBK) mine site in Madang.

According the company, the nickel/cobalt mine developer continue to provide internship opportunities to many nationals especially students from major colleges and universities around the country since it commenced operation.

Each year, KBK mine and Basamuk refinery accept students to do internship.

The four are applied chemistry students and are attached with laboratory department at the KBK mine site.

Flora Taka, Christine Hassor, Doel Andrews and Larisha Mirino, commenced their three-month’s internship early last month and will complete at the end of next month.

“We are actually learning a lot of things working with our Chinese supervisor, Li Dan and other senior PNG employees in the lab and these are very new experiences,” Kata said.

“They have treated us well with good accommodation and food.”

Kata, from Morobe, believes in hardworking and strives to become a competitive person to take responsibility of her siblings.

She said this is a unique opportunity where she is committed to learn and gain much needed experience.

