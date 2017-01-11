Students involving in fights to be expelled

THE Morobe education board will expel students who are involved in school fights or other illegal activities, a senior education official says.

Senior professional assistant for education planning and budgeting, Alfred Tobem warned students transiting into high schools this year to be disciplined and not get involved in cult practices.

“Education division will be smarter than students who think they are smart. Practise good values in secondary schools. Behave and do not get involved in school fights. Fighting, bullying and cults will not do you any good,” Tobem said.

He said he would be tough this year and instruct school administrations to remove undisciplined students from schools.

“Students discipline is our priority this year. We will not hesitate to terminate undisciplined students. Secondary schools will be tougher on students because of school fights,” said Tobem.

He urged the new Grade Nine and 11 students to think about their parents’ reputation when going to school.

Tobem said parents and communities also played a part in a child’s character and behaviour as discipline begins at home.

