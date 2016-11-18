Students join push for women’s, girls’ safety

By OGIA MIAMEL

STUDENTS of the Wardstrip Primary School in Port Moresby have joined the Sanap Wantaim campaign by pledging to help make public places in the city safe for women and girls.

UN Women youth champion and singer Jay Lieasi advised the students yesterday to treat girls as equal to boys.

He urged the boys “to stand up and make Port Moresby safe for everyone”.

“You are the leaders of tomorrow and it is important how you treat your family, community, city, country and world,” he said.

“Just make an impact. It may seem small, but all these small acts add up to really big things.”

Youth adolescent health club representative Sharon Mili said she always felt unsafe in public places because of past instances of harassment which continued to haunt her.

“Through this campaign, we can educate our people on equality among men and women, consent, harassment, human rights and gender-based violence,” she said.

The campaign, which will run for eight weeks, is funded by the National Capital District Commission and the Australian government.

The students signed an orange hand to symbolise a future free from violence against women and girls.

The hands will be given to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill next Friday to commemorate the United Nations international day to end violence against women and girls.

Like this: Like Loading...