Students’ lack of discipline a concern

IN my time and back, we never smoked or drank beer in front of our teachers in primary school.

We respected them as very special people.

We also did not do such things in front our parents and relatives.

Discipline was naturally present and respect was prevalent.

Look at today’s generation which is much worse than before.

They are smoking and drinking with their teachers.

They are disobedient to their parents.

I appeal to our Government to strategically address these issues before it is too late.

Make religion a major subject at schools.

Employ theology graduates from Pacific Adventist University or other theology schools as permanent public servants to teach religion. Vision 2050 is nothing without this idea.

A separate portfolio for religion should also be created.

Max Myt

Mogia-Kereyal

Like this: Like Loading...