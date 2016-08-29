Students learn theatrical skills to deliver social messages

HIGH school students in Port Moresby are learning lines and making costumes as they prepare to perform short theatrical plays with social messages on Sept 1 and 2 for the Moresby Arts Theatre’s (MAT) Pride Youth Arts Programme.

The programme brings together year nine students from 12 secondary schools and drama teachers to develop short plays about vital community issues relevant to their lives.

Running over six weeks (July 25-Sept 2), the programme was attended daily by around 600 students who learned about important social issues from non-government organisations before incorporating themes into their own plays with assistance from University of Goroka’s arts teachers.

The aim is for students to learn theatre skills, learn more about issues relevant to their lives, to gain presentation skills and improve their confidence.

The programme is an annual initiative, with activities now becoming part of many of the schools’ creative arts curricula.

Community groups participating in Pride include the PNG Cancer Foundation, Transparency International, PNG Resource Governance, Family Sexual Violence Committee, Kokoda Track Foundation and Digicel Foundation (Men of Honour).

MAT vice-president Bob Stanley said it was vital to have community groups with social messages involved in the programme.

“Theatre is not all about Shakespeare or polished dramatic performances from well-trained actors,” he said.

“Theatre has a very long history of people at the community level getting together and putting on a play or piece of street theatre to communicate a socially-important message, especially among young people.

“Often people with little or no dramatic training can have a great impact on audiences and this experience can make a difference.”

