Students miss out on cash

I WOULD like to express my gratitude towards the Simbu Provincial Government for assisting their students in the affected state universities (Unitech, UoG and UPNG) by allocating of K50,000 to each Simbu student groups during the recent student boycott. The Unitech Simbu students decided to distribute the money in Kundiawa during the suspension of classes. However, a good number of students missed out on the distribution of the cash. I would like to condemn the actions of the Simbu student leaders who did not think about other students who supported during the unrest. It’s shameful and I hope they will regret their hasty decision.

– Mono Kerko, Unitech, Lae