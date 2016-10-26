Students need to learn life skills

TOWARDS the end of every school year, many concerned citizens ask this pertinent question: Is the national education system producing the desired results?

With six weeks remaining before the 2016 school year ends, the future for thousands of school children is on the minds of parents, guardians and others who have an interest in their progress.

This is the final week of external examinations for grades 8, 10 and 12 students and they will be much relieved and looking forward to getting their results in the next few weeks.

It is estimated that about 20,000 Grade 12, 40,000 Grade 10 students and more than 100,000 Grade 8 students will have passed through the different stages of the formal education system by the end of the year.

Parents and guardians will also be looking forward to finding out whether their children will proceed to the next stage of their education journey.

Sadly though, given the workings of the formal education system, the bulk of these young people will be left out to fend for themselves.

They will have been pushed out of the comfort and security of their classrooms.

Why should it will be the same old story again of parents bemoaning their children’s lack of luck and sense of failure and not being good enough?

As it is, less than half of the students who sat for the exams will proceed to the next level as dictated by the national education system’s selection criteria, which is generous to the students who pass the required entry marks but is harsh on those who fail.

The motivational speeches at graduation ceremonies will largely be forgotten by these young people who will be more pre-occupied with what the future holds for them.

It is time now to give some hope even to those who fail to proceed to the next grade in secondary school or tertiary level education.

Hope and inspiration should not merely be in motivational speeches and romanticising hard work or working the land.

It should be more than that.

There should be something in these speeches which would drive our young people to get out there and grab their life’s opportunities and turn them to their advantage.

There should be an entrepreneurial spirit and a yearning in their young minds to improve their lot.

Many of these young people who have grown up in towns and settlements away from their traditional villages have no land to return to make a living if the education system pushes them out onto the streets where they are susceptible to crime and illicit drugs.

These young people will need something apart from land to generate a living with their minds and hands.

This is where life skills such as those taught by people like Sam Tam through the personal viability training programme come into play.

There was talk some time ago of incorporating personal viability into the formal education system which would help train Papua New Guineans from a young age to learn entrepreneurship, innovation, literacy and a savings culture for later investment and simply getting out of the rut of dependability or borrowing.

There is nothing more rewarding than being financially independent and that is precisely what sets a big businessman apart from an employee who must work to pay for his basic needs and worse, to pay debts obtained to meet some of those needs.

Personal viability training has benefited many grassroots people who would otherwise remain in their past of indebtedness and struggling to save.

The training has been embraced by many institutions, including not in the least, the PNG Vision 2050 Development Centre.

Housewives, small business people, church leaders and public servants have all benefited from or are recommending others to acquire personal viability training.

The government’s drive in promoting small and medium enterprises would be quite successfully if those existing and prospective entrepreneurs have had personal viability training.

And the thousands of graduates who leave at the end of every year would have a door of opportunity wide open for them if they had been trained to think, create and generate incomes, save and spend prudently to better themselves and those around them.

The time is right for personal viability and financial literacy to be taught at some level of the formal education system.

