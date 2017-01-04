Students participate in anti-violence campaign

By ABIGAIL PHOEBE

AN anti-violence campaign in Lihir, New Ireland, is bringing significant changes to people’s lives and mindsets.

The Trupla Man, Trupla Meri campaign, an initiative of Newcrest Mining Limited’s Lihir operations, started two years ago within the mine and the communities in Lihir.

Anti-violence officer Robert Zanang said the campaign was the initiative of former Newcrest Lihir general manager Craig Jetson who wanted to help the mine’s 4500 employees address family and community conflict in a responsible and caring manner.

“Jetson, who is now Newcrest’s Executive General Manager for Lihir and Cadia underground mine in New South Wales had a vision to ensure employees are happy at home so that they can promote safety and productivity in the workplace,” he said.

Zanang said his job was to ensure the campaign was consistent and effective in supporting Jetson’s vision.

“Trupla Man, Trupla Meri campaign connects a happy home to a safe and healthy working environment. It encourages a behavioural change among Newcrest Lihir employees and stakeholders such as contractors and communities. Employees should go to work with a happy mind so they can perform their best, be able to think right and work safe, and go home at the end of the day. A happy home is equal to a safe work place,” he said.

Zanang said the company had seen positive results since the campaign was established.

“Many employees, contractors and communities are now able to identify, manage and address violence in positive ways.”

Like this: Like Loading...